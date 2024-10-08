From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Outside Highland Manor, an assisted living home in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, pharmacist Dr. Mayank Amin reached into his car and grabbed a tan, insulated cooler filled with vaccines.

“I also have my cape with me,” he said as he pulled out a piece of red fabric to tie around his neck. “I try to make each home visit a little bit fun and exciting for the patients.”

Amin is a familiar face around here. People know him as “Dr. Mak” or the Superman Pharmacist, hence the cape. He owns Skippack Pharmacy, which is about four miles away in town.

Recently, his pharmacy joined other independent pharmacists and faith-based leaders in Montgomery County to launch a homebound mobile vaccine program that brings shots directly to people who may not otherwise be able to make it to a brick-and-mortar clinic.

Amin and his team meet with patients in their homes and administer seasonal and routine vaccines to residents at no extra cost.

“Sometimes, some of these patients might be suffering from a condition that does not allow them to go out of their house, or a disability,” Amin said. “So, to bring a smile to their face, it just lights up my world as well.”

The new in-home vaccine program was spearheaded by faith leaders at Bethel AME Church of Ardmore and supported with funding from the Pennsylvania Immunization Coalition and the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Rev. Carolyn Cavaness, pastor at the church in Ardmore, said throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she learned that many people in the community struggled to make it to a pharmacy or vaccine clinic because they live with mobility issues or health conditions.

“It’s all about making sure that the most vulnerable have access,” she said. “And to hear a voice, a friendly voice, someone who cares and is trying to ensure that they are protected.”

The program partners with Skippack Pharmacy and Eric’s RX Shoppe, based in Horsham. Depending on where someone lives, providers from one of the two independent pharmacies will get assigned to the in-home visit.