Montgomery County faith leaders and independent pharmacists bring vaccines to people’s homes with new program
The vaccine program is open to all county residents and offers shots for COVID, flu, RSV and other diseases.Listen 2:11
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Outside Highland Manor, an assisted living home in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, pharmacist Dr. Mayank Amin reached into his car and grabbed a tan, insulated cooler filled with vaccines.
“I also have my cape with me,” he said as he pulled out a piece of red fabric to tie around his neck. “I try to make each home visit a little bit fun and exciting for the patients.”
Amin is a familiar face around here. People know him as “Dr. Mak” or the Superman Pharmacist, hence the cape. He owns Skippack Pharmacy, which is about four miles away in town.
Recently, his pharmacy joined other independent pharmacists and faith-based leaders in Montgomery County to launch a homebound mobile vaccine program that brings shots directly to people who may not otherwise be able to make it to a brick-and-mortar clinic.
Amin and his team meet with patients in their homes and administer seasonal and routine vaccines to residents at no extra cost.
“Sometimes, some of these patients might be suffering from a condition that does not allow them to go out of their house, or a disability,” Amin said. “So, to bring a smile to their face, it just lights up my world as well.”
The new in-home vaccine program was spearheaded by faith leaders at Bethel AME Church of Ardmore and supported with funding from the Pennsylvania Immunization Coalition and the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Rev. Carolyn Cavaness, pastor at the church in Ardmore, said throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she learned that many people in the community struggled to make it to a pharmacy or vaccine clinic because they live with mobility issues or health conditions.
“It’s all about making sure that the most vulnerable have access,” she said. “And to hear a voice, a friendly voice, someone who cares and is trying to ensure that they are protected.”
The program partners with Skippack Pharmacy and Eric’s RX Shoppe, based in Horsham. Depending on where someone lives, providers from one of the two independent pharmacies will get assigned to the in-home visit.
On a recent Monday morning, Amin had a vaccine appointment with Donna Stump at Highland Manor in Schwenksville. She’s lived at the assisted living facility for about 12 years.
Stump had a stroke many years ago and doesn’t drive. To get to a pharmacy or health clinic, she’d normally have to get a ride from her sister, who lives nearby.
“She picks me up and stuff,” Stump. “It’s easier for [Amin] to come here, and then she doesn’t have to do it.”
That morning, Stump got her annual COVID and flu shots, one in each arm. Within minutes, Amin administered the vaccines and applied some bandages.
“Alright, Wonder Woman, you’re protected,” Amin announced, which made Stump laugh.
People who are eligible for the homebound mobile vaccination need to be county residents and have health insurance. Pharmacists deliver vaccines for COVID-19, flu, RSV and other recommended immunizations for diseases like shingles and pneumonia.
Cavaness said the program is already seeing a robust response. Coordinators are now working with the county’s Immunization Coalition and Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the TriCounty Community Network, to increase awareness about it.
“Just getting the word out, letting our local health care systems know, caregiving services, home health care agencies, senior services buildings, that we will come into your home,” Cavaness said.
For Amin, he said the program has been a way to connect with community members on a deeper level and take care of people who may otherwise be overlooked.
“That’s kind of where the role of the independent pharmacists became even larger,” he said. “Because now we had to fulfill those gaps and holes in care.”
Montgomery County residents can request a home visit by calling 610-281-4933 or emailing montcovaccines@gmail.com.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.