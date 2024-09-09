From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Summer is wrapping up and the fall and winter respiratory virus season is just around the corner.

Health care providers are bracing for an uptick in influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and more COVID-19 patients over the next couple of months

Experts are recommending people to get annual vaccines and protect themselves from severe illness and infection. And the time to get those shots is now.

“It is so important to get these immunizations before you are exposed to the viruses,” said pediatrician Dr. Jonathan Miller, chief of primary care pediatrics at Nemours Children’s Health Delaware Valley. “It’s not the best idea to wait until after New Year’s — that’s too late. So many kids end up getting sick before the body gets immunity, so try to come in early.”

Most common fall and winter viral diseases

Many different types of viral infections pick up in the colder months as people spend more time socializing indoors, in close contact with one another.

Influenza is one of the biggest drivers of seasonal illness. It can spread from person to person through respiratory droplets in the air after someone coughs, sneezes or talks. People can also get it from touching surfaces with the virus on it and then touching their own nose, mouth or eyes.

Many people experience mild or moderate symptoms and eventually recover on their own with over-the-counter medications. But the flu still caused more than 400,000 hospitalizations and 25,000 deaths nationally this past year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 continues to circulate year-round. Many states and communities are coming off a summer surge and the virus continues to mutate into new variants.

“A lot of people are getting COVID right now because their immunity either from having had COVID in the past or from having had COVID vaccine in the past is waning,” Miller said, “And the new strain of COVID is able to infect people.”

Experts said they expect additional spikes in cases over the winter holidays as larger groups of people travel and get together.

For infants and toddlers, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, poses a big threat. Senior adults and people with compromised immune systems are also at risk. The virus is a leading cause of hospitalizations in the colder months, Miller said.

“So when our [children’s] hospital fills up in the winter, it’s largely due to RSV causing labored breathing and need for oxygen and other respiratory support,” Miller said.