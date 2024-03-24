From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

New federal data shows that a first-of-its-kind treatment designed to temporarily protect infants from severe respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has been highly effective.

Last October, pediatricians began administering nirsevimab — sold under the brand name Beyfortus — as an antibody treatment against RSV. The drug, despite a slow initial rollout with logistical challenges, prevented hospitalization in 90% of infants who received shots this season.

The data, coupled with other advancements in RSV vaccines for adults, could be “huge” for public health, said Dr. Jonathan Miller, chief of pediatric primary care at Nemours Children’s Health in Delaware.

“The potential is really exciting for next season,” he said. “We’re going to come into the next season with the right amount in stock and with knowledge about this drug and hopefully with a lot of parents that know about it and have confidence in it.”

Health providers in the Delaware Valley hope these results will encourage more families and parents to get the treatment for their babies, and ultimately create more protection in the community against a virus that often overwhelms hospitals in the winter.

Between 58,000 and 80,000 children younger than 5 years old are hospitalized with RSV every year in the U.S., and as many as 300 die, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For most healthy adults and older children, RSV causes no more than a common cold. But elderly adults and infants are vulnerable to more serious illness.

“It was one of those diseases that, for my whole career, we were always hoping we would have something to prevent it,” Miller said.

The preventative treatment, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last July as a single-dose monoclonal antibody shot, mimics the immune system’s ability to fight off the virus. Clinical trials showed that it provided protection for at least five months.