Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A Philadelphia lawmaker wants the city to create a relocation fund for tenants facing displacement after their property is “deemed uninhabitable” by city inspectors.

Under proposed legislation, the city would be authorized to issue one-time payments to these tenants, who often cannot afford to relocate without assistance.

The bill does not specify how much eligible tenants could receive through the fund.

City Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke said the measure aims to incentivize landlords to make needed repairs and empower tenants to report hazardous living conditions — even if they might displace them.

Housing advocates say many low-income renters keep quiet out of fear of being displaced amid an affordable housing crisis. O’Rourke wants to put a stop to that.

“We gotta put some muscles, some teeth in this thing. Residents who have their lives turned upside down deserve a sense of security,” O’Rourke said.

The bill is part of a legislative package O’Rourke is set to introduce Thursday over objections from the city’s largest landlord advocacy group.

The Safe Healthy Homes Act, drafted in partnership with OnePA Renters United Philadelphia, is guided by three rights — the right to safety, the right to repairs and the right to relocation — the lawmaker says tenants must have at their disposal, particularly at a time when historically high rents are putting more pressure on cost-burdened renters.

“We need legislation like this to stop absentee corporate landlords from neglecting their tenants and properties, while still expecting rent,” said Seneca Grant, a member of Renters United who lives in West Oak Lane. “We should not have to live in fear of our landlords retaliating against us when we speak out about our living conditions.”