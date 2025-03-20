Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Odin Properties, one of Philadelphia’s largest landlords, faces a class-action lawsuit over allegations the company illegally collected rent at Bentley Manor, a 71-unit apartment building largely home to working-class residents.

The suit, filed last week in Common Pleas Court, alleges that Odin demanded and collected rent from its tenants for months despite the West Oak Lane property being designated an “unsafe structure” by the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections. The dangerous conditions included “loose and missing bricks” and a “leaning parapet” on the roof.

City and state law requires landlords to keep their properties safe and habitable. In Philadelphia, violators are barred from collecting rent until the property is compliant.

“The law says that landlords are required to maintain the fitness and habitability of the property, and if they don’t then they wouldn’t be able to collect rent. And here you have an official city agency certifying the hazards are extremely dangerous,” said Madison Gray, a staff attorney at the Public Interest Law Center, which filed the complaint on behalf of tenants.