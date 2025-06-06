Philadelphia’s proposed dog-free park law could be ‘all bark and no bite,’ critics say
Hundreds of new signs could be posted in public parks threatening $2,000 fines for dogs in animal-free zones, if a new bill in Philadelphia city council becomes law.
Bringing dogs into Philadelphia public park space marked as animal-free zones — whether on a leash or not — is already against the rules, but it soon could become law with a hefty fine for violators.
If a dog enters playgrounds, recreation centers, ballfields, spraygrounds, athletic courts, gardens or any public park space labeled as animal free citywide, the owner would face a $2,000 fine — if a new bill becomes law.
The bill was sponsored by City Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr., who represents District 5, and co-sponsored by District 6 Councilmember Mike Driscoll.
“We want to make sure that our parks and [recreational] playing fields and facilities are safe for children. And I think that is our No. 1 priority,” Young told WHYY News. “It’s a health and safety issue letting animals use the bathroom in our public parks and a lot of folks aren’t cleaning it up. We want to make it plain and simple for the community to understand that in certain areas” animals are not allowed.
Children are most at risk from infections spread by dog waste such as campylobacteriosis, giardiasis, salmonellosis and toxocariasis. Young said there’s been issues with dogs running loose inside recreation centers and dog waste on sport fields that must be scooped up before children play.
In late May, the bill was voted out of committee. In early June, it was introduced to City Council for the first time. If approved by a majority of City Council and signed by Mayor Cherelle Parker, it could become law by the end of June.
Service animals are permitted anywhere in the Fairmount Park system, but even emotional support animals are not allowed in “animal free” zones. Feeding stray cats inside public parks is also against city regulations.
It was not immediately clear how much of the Philadelphia Fairmount Park system’s 10,200 acres have been designated as “animal free” nor how many public parks may be added by the city’s department of parks and recreation, which controls the distinction. The fiscal note attached to the bill estimates the city would budget $195,000 for labor and materials to install about 600 signs in 2025 and 2026.
Philadelphia already requires dogs to be on a leash no longer than six feet and for owners to scoop their poop or they may face $300 fines.
“Enforcement is the challenge,” said Leigh Ann Campbell, deputy commission for planning, property and strategic engagement for the Parks and Recreation department during a recent committee hearing on the bill. “We think that a higher fine would help someone think twice” before breaking the rules.
There are hundreds of public park spaces across the sprawling Fairmount Park system and 23 park rangers assigned to enforcement of regulations. The proposed budget would add two more park rangers. The Philadelphia Police Department’s patrol area includes park space too.
As such, some recreation department workers are concerned that the legislation is yet another mandate without a plan for enforcement.
Brett Bessler, vice president and business agent for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 47 Local 2186 represents recreation centers and park ranger supervisors.
“I don’t think signs are effective. They’re all bark and no bite,” Bessler told WHYY News. “What is effective is having conversations with people, but it takes a long time.”
Bessler previously worked at recreation centers across South Philly, like DiSilvestro Playground at 15th and Morris streets, where for decades, the park allowed dogs.
But after renovations through Rebuild Philadelphia, the park became “animal free.” The constant campaign to communicate and enforce that change “was a nightmare,” Bessler said during the committee hearing.
It took several years of community meetings and conversations before most residents stopped bringing dogs off-leash to the park. Many dog owners are not fully aware that children can get sick from dog waste, he said.
No dog signs put public park employees in an awkward position to enforce laws without ticketing authority to do it, he said. And sometimes that means violence.
In 2019, a South Philadelphia man was fatally punched by a dog walker who refused to leash his animals at Gold Star Park and an argument ensued.
While working at Smith Playground, Bessler and a teenager once jumped in to save an 8-year-old girl who was being mauled by off-leash pitbulls.
But unlikely to see park rangers patrolling city parks outside of sprawling forests like Lemon Hill, FDR Park, Pennypack Park or Belmont Plateau, to enforce these rules because small city parks are not on their regular patrol beat.
Even Bessler avoids the park closest to his home to walk his own dog because there’s too many dogs off-leash there.
He thinks the bigger issue is dogs off-leash in all public spaces but residents should not be trying to enforce the rules themselves because it’s unlikely the average Philadelphia resident will comply.
“They’re going to say, ‘Buddy, if you can’t give me that fine, you can go pound sand,’” he said.
There are eight dog parks citywide recognized by the parks and recreation department but managed by volunteer organizations, with many more private dog parks.
“We are more than willing to work with animal owners to figure out spaces for them,” Young said during the hearing. “But we have to put an extra emphasis that our recreation centers are for people.”
