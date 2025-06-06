Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Bringing dogs into Philadelphia public park space marked as animal-free zones — whether on a leash or not — is already against the rules, but it soon could become law with a hefty fine for violators.

If a dog enters playgrounds, recreation centers, ballfields, spraygrounds, athletic courts, gardens or any public park space labeled as animal free citywide, the owner would face a $2,000 fine — if a new bill becomes law.

The bill was sponsored by City Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr., who represents District 5, and co-sponsored by District 6 Councilmember Mike Driscoll.

“We want to make sure that our parks and [recreational] playing fields and facilities are safe for children. And I think that is our No. 1 priority,” Young told WHYY News. “It’s a health and safety issue letting animals use the bathroom in our public parks and a lot of folks aren’t cleaning it up. We want to make it plain and simple for the community to understand that in certain areas” animals are not allowed.

Children are most at risk from infections spread by dog waste such as campylobacteriosis, giardiasis, salmonellosis and toxocariasis. Young said there’s been issues with dogs running loose inside recreation centers and dog waste on sport fields that must be scooped up before children play.

In late May, the bill was voted out of committee. In early June, it was introduced to City Council for the first time. If approved by a majority of City Council and signed by Mayor Cherelle Parker, it could become law by the end of June.

Service animals are permitted anywhere in the Fairmount Park system, but even emotional support animals are not allowed in “animal free” zones. Feeding stray cats inside public parks is also against city regulations.

It was not immediately clear how much of the Philadelphia Fairmount Park system’s 10,200 acres have been designated as “animal free” nor how many public parks may be added by the city’s department of parks and recreation, which controls the distinction. The fiscal note attached to the bill estimates the city would budget $195,000 for labor and materials to install about 600 signs in 2025 and 2026.