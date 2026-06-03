Justin Murphy has defeated Robert Lebovics, Richard Tabor and Alex Zdan in New Jersey’s 2026 primary election for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.

The Associated Press declared Murphy the winner at 11:25 p.m., , with Murphy leading the other GOP candidates with 33% of the vote. Murphy will face Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Cory Booker in November’s general election. Booker ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Justin Murphy is a former committee person in Tabernacle, a small town in the Pine Barrens of Burlington County. He dedicated his campaign to the men and women of the U.S. military and said he was running because he cares about the culture of America, parental rights, health care and economic opportunity.

Murphy, who is an attorney, said his top priorities include private sector growth, tax cuts and spending reductions. He said during his campaign that he is committed to standing up to terrorism and crime, he supports securing the country’s northern and southern borders and intends to fight for energy independence if elected.

He also pledged to work to ensure older residents have an excellent Medicare program and said he will fight to keep the Jersey Shore “windmill free.”

During his campaign, Murphy said China poses a serious threat to the U.S., but he supports engaging with the Chinese from a position of strength, politically and economically. He also said on his website that he opposes the legalization of recreational marijuana. He ran for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in 2024 and finished in third place.

Here comes the midterms: Murphy to face Booker in November

Booker was elected to the Newark City Council in 1998, then served as the mayor from 2006 until 2013, when he won a special election for the U.S. Senate seat that was left vacant following the death of U.S. Sen. Frank Lautenberg. Booker was reelected the following year in the general election and was victorious in the 2020 general election.

Booker, a frequent critic of the Trump administration, has recently called for the Delaney Hall ICE detention center in Newark to be shut down and has strongly opposed the Department of Homeland Security’s plan to house an immigrant detention center in Roxbury Township.

Last year, Booker made the longest speech in the history of the Senate, lasting 25 hours and five minutes.

He is considered a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate and has introduced legislation to significantly expand the standard tax deduction for singles and married couples, which would lower taxes on low- and middle-income wage earners. Booker grew up in North Jersey and graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School in Old Tappan.

According to the most recent statistics available, there are 6,679,849 registered voters in New Jersey. There are 2,535,718 registered Democrats, 1,677,041 registered Republicans and 2,467,092 independents and others. The general election is Nov. 3.