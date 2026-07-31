Delaware election 2026: Primary voter guides, key races and more

Delaware has a closed primary system, which means that only Democrats and Republicans can vote for their respective party’s nominees to run in the general election.

The deadline for voters to change their political party affiliation for Delaware’s primary has passed, but there is a caveat for voters who were automatically registered through the Department of Motor Vehicles. Since these so-called “AVR voters” were unable to choose a political party affiliation during registration, they may declare a party affiliation up to and including Election Day on Sept. 15.

In future elections, AVR voters will have the opportunity to select a political party affiliation during registration.