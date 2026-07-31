Elections 2026

Delaware election 2026: Primary voter guides, key races and more

Primary elections will take place Tuesday, Sept. 15. Here’s what you should know beforehand, from voter deadlines to who’s on the ballot.

A ''Vote Here'' sign on a lawn directs voters to a polling place for an election on June 2, 2026.

A ''Vote Here'' sign directs voters to a polling place for an election on June 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Who is on the ballot in Delaware?

In Delaware, primary elections are only held for races featuring more than one candidate per party. Unopposed candidates advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

Below is a look at who is running for which seat in competitive primaries.

Not sure which state House and Senate district you fall under? Voters can find their district online based on their address.

If viewing the below via mobile device, rotate for the best viewing experience.

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U.S. Senate

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U.S. House

Attorney general

Treasurer

Delaware General Assembly

The legislative body is comprised of the state Senate and state House, which share the responsibility of crafting legislation, approving the state budget and confirming gubernatorial appointments.

Not sure which state House and Senate district you fall under? Voters can find their district online based on their address.

Delaware state Senate

The Delaware state Senate, the upper house of the General Assembly, is made up of 21 senators who serve four-year terms and are responsible for confirming the governor’s appointments.

Democrats currently control the state Senate, with a 15-6 majority. Here’s who’s running for which district.

Delaware state House

The Delaware state House, the lower house of the General Assembly, is made up of 41 representatives, who serve two-year terms.

Democrats currently control the state House, with a 27-14 majority. Here’s who’s running for which district.

Looking ahead to the general election

Delaware only holds primary elections for races featuring more than one candidate per party. Here’s how that tees up this November’s general election.

Not sure which state House and Senate district you fall under? Voters can find their district online based on their address.

What else is on the ballot?

Local and municipal elections are also taking place across Delaware, some well before the state’s Sept. 15 primary. Here’s a look at who is running for which office.

Delaware voter info and resources

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About Maria Pulcinella

Maria Pulcinella is the lead digital producer for WHYY News, where she spearheads the newsroom's Audience Insights efforts.

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