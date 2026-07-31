Delaware election 2026: Primary voter guides, key races and more
Primary elections will take place Tuesday, Sept. 15. Here’s what you should know beforehand, from voter deadlines to who’s on the ballot.
- 📆 Key voter info: Dates and deadlines | Registering to vote | Closed primaries
- 📬 Mail and absentee ballots: Requesting and returning | Tracking your ballot | Ballot issues
- 📍 Voting in person: Early voting | Polling places
- 🗳️ Races and candidates: U.S. Senate | U.S. House | Attorney general | Treasurer | State Senate | State House | Other local and municipal contests
- ✅ Voter resources
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What deadlines do I need to know?
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What does a ‘closed primary’ mean?
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Can I still register to vote?
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Who can register to vote?
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Can I still apply for an absentee ballot?
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Who is eligible to vote absentee in Delaware?
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How do I apply for an absentee ballot in Delaware?
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When will absentee ballots be mailed? How can I check my absentee ballot status?
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When must absentee ballots be received?
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Where can I drop off my absentee ballot?
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How will I know if my absentee ballot was processed?
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What if I received an absentee ballot but want to vote in person?
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What happens if I request an absentee ballot and don’t receive it?
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Can I vote early in person?
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Where can I vote early in person?
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What if I want to vote in person?
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Where is my polling place?
Who is on the ballot in Delaware?
In Delaware, primary elections are only held for races featuring more than one candidate per party. Unopposed candidates advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
Below is a look at who is running for which seat in competitive primaries.
Not sure which state House and Senate district you fall under? Voters can find their district online based on their address.
If viewing the below via mobile device, rotate for the best viewing experience.
U.S. Senate
U.S. House
Attorney general
Treasurer
Delaware General Assembly
The legislative body is comprised of the state Senate and state House, which share the responsibility of crafting legislation, approving the state budget and confirming gubernatorial appointments.
Not sure which state House and Senate district you fall under? Voters can find their district online based on their address.
Delaware state Senate
The Delaware state Senate, the upper house of the General Assembly, is made up of 21 senators who serve four-year terms and are responsible for confirming the governor’s appointments.
Democrats currently control the state Senate, with a 15-6 majority. Here’s who’s running for which district.
Delaware state House
The Delaware state House, the lower house of the General Assembly, is made up of 41 representatives, who serve two-year terms.
Democrats currently control the state House, with a 27-14 majority. Here’s who’s running for which district.
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1st Legislative District
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2nd Legislative District
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3rd Legislative District
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6th Legislative District
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8th Legislative District
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9th Legislative District
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12th Legislative District
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16th Legislative District
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19th Legislative District
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20th Legislative District
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23rd Legislative District
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27th Legislative District
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28th Legislative District
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32nd Legislative District
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33rd Legislative District
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36th Legislative District
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41st Legislative District
Looking ahead to the general election
Delaware only holds primary elections for races featuring more than one candidate per party. Here’s how that tees up this November’s general election.
Not sure which state House and Senate district you fall under? Voters can find their district online based on their address.
What else is on the ballot?
Local and municipal elections are also taking place across Delaware, some well before the state’s Sept. 15 primary. Here’s a look at who is running for which office.
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