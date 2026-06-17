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Delaware state Rep. Josué Ortega, D-West Wilmington, is facing a criminal and a House ethics investigation after an alleged domestic violence incident.

According to a police report, a 29-year-old woman told law enforcement that Ortega struck her in the face with a closed fist while they were both sitting in a car. The report says the incident occurred May 21 in a store parking lot off of Maryland Avenue in Wilmington.

A Delaware State Police spokesperson said the case is under active investigation.

The woman appears from court records to have dated Ortega on and off during the past few years. WHYY News is not naming her because of the sensitive nature of domestic violence cases.

Ortega issued a statement on Facebook calling the allegations “unequivocally false.”

“Any suggestion that I had ever engaged in any act of domestic violence is untrue,” the post read.

Victim describes threats by Ortega to drop complaint

The New Castle County Family Court granted the woman a temporary protection from abuse order dated June 12. It expires July 12.

The commissioner who approved the order noted the two had a “dating relationship” but had a previous breakup.

Ortega and the woman filed applications for no-contact orders against each other after May 21, evidencing tumultuous exchanges between the two.

In her appeal for a protective order, the woman told the court her toddler was in the car when Ortega punched her and gave her a black eye.

She said he had threatened to “kill himself if I didn’t push to have the charges dropped,” according to the application.

“He told me that no one will take the side of an alcoholic whore over a state representative, so good luck trying,” she stated.