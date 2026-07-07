What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Wilmington City Councilman James Spadola made his case Tuesday to retain his seat after the council moved to oust him for switching political parties.

Delaware Chancery Court Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick heard arguments about whether Spadola’s decision to change his party affiliation violated the city’s charter.

The controversy began in October 2025 when Spadola, the only Republican member, changed party affiliation from Republican to Democrat, citing his opposition to President Donald Trump’s policies. Council President Trippi Congo then threatened to remove him unless he switched back, which he declined.

A majority of council members voted yes on Congo’s resolution in May that declared Spadola’s seat vacant.

The council president, who attended the hearing, said he felt confident that his side would prevail.

“Our attorney made an excellent argument,” he said. “She presented a lot of facts that hopefully the courts will see our way.”

The case revolves around qualifications for office and which part of the charter takes precedence.

One section focuses on the election of council members. The council has 13 members, including eight district seats, four at-large seats and a council president.