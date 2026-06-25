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Brahmananda Prasad drove a $242,000 Ferrari, the jewel of his fleet of luxury vehicles. He owned a $2.5 million estate tucked into Long Island’s woodlands. He took his family on lavish vacations to St. Maarten, Istanbul, the Mexican Riviera and other exotic destinations.

Prasad, now 65, told everybody he paid for his extravagant lifestyle by being a savvy entrepreneur and wheeler and dealer who over the years owned a jewelry store, truck stop, Manhattan hip-hop club, shipping service and other ventures.

In recent years, Prasad claimed that he even made a killing by trading stocks online and competing in poker and blackjack tournaments.

In reality, though, Prasad’s life as a legitimate, successful businessman ended long ago and he actually lost big bucks at the casinos and while day trading, court records show. Instead, he used his company, Rishi’s Pack and Ship, for one reason alone: running an ultra-lucrative, coast-to-coast drug trafficking operation.

Prasad has admitted in U.S. District Court in Delaware to shipping 117 kilograms, or 257.4 pounds, of cocaine bricks from Los Angeles to New York over eight months ending in February 2024.

Prasad packed the drugs into hard-shell Pelican cases commonly used to protect photography equipment, and had them flown to John F. Kennedy International Airport. Then he sold multiple kilograms to dealers whose networks covered New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and elsewhere on the East Coast, court records show.

Federal prosecutors in Delaware, however, say Prasad’s cocaine empire was much larger, and that over three years he actually trafficked at least 956 kilograms — more than a ton of cocaine.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Norieka affirmed the 956-kilogram quantity when she sentenced Prasad in late May to 23 years behind bars and five years of supervised release, and issued a preliminary forfeiture order against him for $2.5 million. Last week, Prasad filed notice in the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that he’s contesting the sentence.

WHYY News combed through thousands of pages of U.S. District Court documents to piece together how the largest cocaine trafficking case ever prosecuted in Delaware worked, how Prasad was able to shield it from authorities for so long and how investigators — alerted by a bar room boast — unraveled his operation and brought him down.

Even though he pleaded guilty, Prasad insisted in court that he wasn’t a kingpin and only shipped the drugs because he “felt threatened” by two New York dealers who pressured him to be their cocaine supplier in 2022.

Prasad’s attorney, Matthew Myers of New York City, did not respond to a request for comment on the case.

Prosecutors Jennifer Welsh and Carly Hudson told WHYY News that the 956-kilogram figure attributed to Prasad is actually a lowball estimate of his total shipments.

That amount was calculated from Rishi’s shipping records and weights of the packages, and 53 roundtrip flights he made between New York and California. Most were same-day trips completed between February 2021 and his February 2024 arrest. They pointed out, however, that when Prasad was arrested, he told agents he began trafficking cocaine in 2020.

“The number is likely much higher. That was a conservative estimate of how much cocaine he’s moved,” Welsh said of the 956-kilogram calculation.

Despite admitting to personally buying, shipping and then selling at least 117 kilograms, a massive amount in itself, “somehow Mr. Prasad refuses to admit that he was a drug dealer,” Welsh said. “He likes for other terms to be used, like he ‘facilitated the transfer of cocaine,’ as opposed to the truth.

“You can call it what you want, but if you get on a plane with suitcases full of money and fly over to California and trade that money for drugs and fly back and then sell the cocaine to customers, you’re a drug dealer. It’s an absolute ton of cocaine.”

‘Big-time’ dealer overheard bragging in Delaware bar

The investigation that led to Prasad’s downfall began in October 2022 at a Delaware watering hole.

“This whole case actually started with somebody bragging at a bar that they were a big-time cocaine trafficker,” said Hudson, criminal chief at the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office. “And a concerned citizen sitting a few barstools down overheard this and reported it to law enforcement.”

Hudson wouldn’t name the bar, only saying that it was in New Castle County. She said state police shared the tip with the Department of Homeland Security.

Investigators soon identified “a cluster of men distributing cocaine in the Maryland and Delaware area,” Hudson said. Electronic surveillance of one Maryland man found he was “routinely driving to the same seemingly random parking lot in East Windsor, New Jersey, where he would stay for just a few minutes and then drive back down.”

So in June 2023, agents followed the man and a partner, who were driving separate cars. Once again, the destination was the same shopping center parking lot, where the suspected Maryland dealer approached a parked Jeep with a man inside, Hudson said.

“That man was Brahmananda Prasad,” Hudson said. “They exchanged the bags, drove their separate ways, with Prasad heading north toward New York and the two Maryland men heading back south.”

Delaware state police stopped the car with the drugs on I-95 in Delaware and seized 8 kilograms.

“And that was how we learned that Mr. Prasad was a major supplier for this cohort we had identified,” Hudson said.