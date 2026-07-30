The American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware is urging Gov. Matt Meyer, Attorney General Kathy Jennings and other state leaders to adopt statewide limits on how Delaware law enforcement agencies cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In a letter sent Monday and signed by more than two dozen advocacy and community organizations, the organization is calling for two immediate reforms: establishing clear statewide guidelines outlining when law enforcement can assist ICE; and guidance prohibiting state and local agencies from sharing information with federal immigration authorities unless ICE presents a valid judicial warrant or court order.

“We need clear guidelines from the governor with supporting information from the Attorney General about how and when Delaware law enforcement can assist, as well as reiterating the call that Delaware law enforcement and state agencies should not be sharing information and data with ice unless they have a valid warrant or a court order,” Helen Salita, ACLU of Delaware’s immigrants rights campaign manager, said in the letter.

The organization says its request comes amid what it describes as an escalation in ICE operations across the country, along with newly obtained public records and several incidents in Delaware over the past two years that it argues raise concerns about how local law enforcement agencies interact with federal immigration officials.

Salita said the letter ultimately asks one question.

“Is Delaware going to allow our law enforcement to continue to assist ICE despite their violent activity, despite their unlawful conduct, despite the fact that they are routinely lying to the public?” Salita questioned. “Because we’ve seen their behavior escalate across the country and even here in Delaware.”