When word spread that the Camden Police Department in central Delaware had signed an agreement to collaborate with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, it set off a wave of concerns — not only among immigrant communities, but also among civil rights organizations and policymakers.

Town leaders quickly withdrew from the deal, although questions about trust, transparency and Delaware’s immigration policies remain.

A first for Delaware and a fast retreat

“We learned on Monday afternoon that Camden had entered into what’s known as a 287(g) agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” said Mike Brickner, executive director of American Civil Liberties Union Delaware. “Essentially, what a 287(g) agreement is, is that a local jurisdiction … says we’re going to cooperate with ICE and help to enforce immigration laws while we are doing our normal public safety work.”

According to Brickner, the agreement Camden signed would have allowed local officers to aid in immigration enforcement during routine policing.

“It really empowers the federal government to do more immigration enforcement,” he said. “We know that these 287(g) agreements lead to more racial profiling, more distrust between the immigrant community and the local police department. And it also takes resources and capacity from the local police department.”

Though the agreement was signed April 29, it wasn’t until nearly a week later that the public and the ACLU found out.

“So we found out about the partnership Monday afternoon,” Brickner said. “There was a city council meeting Monday evening that one of our allies went to and confronted the city about this issue … Tuesday morning, we issued our statement and action alert, and then by Tuesday afternoon Camden confirmed to us that they in fact rescinded the 287(g) agreement.”