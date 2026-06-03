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In 2024, when the Delaware beach town of Fenwick Island held its last election, about one-fourth of the votes came from an “artificial entity.”

In other words, human beings did not cast those ballots.

Instead, those 109 votes for three Town Council seats were placed on behalf of corporations, trusts, partnerships and limited liability companies, also known as LLCs.

And a Delaware judge has declined to stop it.

So what in the name of voting rights is going on in this tiny business-friendly state that has more than twice as many registered corporations — 2.1 million — as it does human residents?

Let’s go back to 2008. That’s when Fenwick Island changed its charter to permit any “artificial entity” registered in Delaware to vote in town elections if it owned any of the 800 residential and commercial properties. The Delaware General Assembly signed off on the new policy.

And with that, the town’s governing principle for elections transformed from the traditional American “one-person, one vote” rule to “one-person/entity, one vote.”

The revamped charter paved the way for legal entities that only exist on paper to become an electoral force in Fenwick Island, a town with 400 full-time residents on Delaware’s southeastern tip. As of October, a total of 214 artificial entities were registered to vote in Fenwick Island, constituting 12% of all registered voters, town records show.

But with the 2026 elections looming, the American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware has gone to Superior Court to stop corporations, partnerships, trusts and LLCs from voting. Their Superior Court lawsuit, filed in December, sought to have the practice declared unconstitutional.

“This regime unnecessarily risks the dilution of votes cast by natural persons,” the ACLU charged. “The bedrock principle of American elections is one person, one vote.”

Allowing nonhumans to vote, the lawsuit charged, violates the state constitution’s guarantee of “free and equal” elections.

But a judge tossed the case last month, granting the town’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit before the parties could even engage in discovery.

Superior Court Judge Craig Karsnitz adopted many of Fenwick’s arguments in essentially ruling that the ACLU’s case was flawed.

Karsnitz said the allegation that allowing nonhumans to vote was unconstitutional failed because the ACLU didn’t argue that it made elections “not free” and did not make a compelling case that it made town elections “not equal.”