WHYY FM and Delaware Public Media (DPM) join forces with the office of Delaware Governor Matt Meyer to present citizens the opportunity to speak directly with the governor on issues of importance to the residents of the Delaware Valley on a new monthly radio program, Ask Governor Meyer. The hour-long, call-in program will broadcasts live from WHYY’s Studio 2 beginning Thursday, September 25 at 8pm.

Shirley Min will host the program at WHYY. Each month she will be joined by two Delaware journalists. Min is a journalist with 25 years of experience in commercial and public television and radio. Min resides in Delaware. She is also the host of a WHYY’s lifestyle program on WHYY-TV called You Oughta Know.

Airs September 25, November 6, December 18, January 29, February 26, and March 26 at 8:00 p.m.