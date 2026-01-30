Ask Governor Meyer | WHYY & DPM | 01/29/2026
Delaware Governor Matt Meyer joins us for this January edition to address top issues for residents of the first state.Listen 51:16
Ask Governor Meyer is a chance for Delawareans to hear directly from their governor and ask questions in real time. WHYY’s Shirley Min leads these monthly hour-long discussions with Delaware Governor Matt Meyer. On this January edition, we’ll address top issues for residents like the energy cost crisis, controversial A.I. data center, and the governor’s latest budget proposal.
Guests:Sarah Mueller, Delaware Politics Reporter at WHYY NewsTom Byrne, News Director at Delaware Public Media
Ask Governor Meyer is produced by WHYY and Delaware Public Media, with editorial independence from the governor’s office
