Ask Governor Meyer is a chance for Delawareans to hear directly from their governor and ask questions in real time. WHYY’s Shirley Min leads these monthly hour-long discussions with Delaware Governor Matt Meyer. On this January edition, we’ll address top issues for residents like the energy cost crisis, controversial A.I. data center, and the governor’s latest budget proposal.

Guests:

Sarah Mueller, Delaware Politics Reporter at WHYY News

Tom Byrne, News Director at Delaware Public Media

