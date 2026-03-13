From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After some false starts and self-reflecting, Philadelphia-based indie rockers Sweet Pill have emerged on the bright side with their latest album, “Still There’s a Glow.”

The band’s sophomore LP serves as the proper follow-up to their 2022 release, “Where The Heart Is,” which vocalist Zayna Youssef said was written during the band’s college years. That record helped them establish a bond with a devoted audience and play some of their biggest shows to date. However, that’s where the problems started.

“I think what started happening is, reality happened,” Youssef said. “People come and go in your life, and you start to realize that the real relationships matter, and then you see the ones that don’t. And you’re kind of left to yourself ultimately at the end of the day.”

A period of depression soon followed for Youssef, leading to writer’s block. Guitarist Jayce Williams said the band’s constant touring schedule also made the situation more difficult.

“We’re all go, go, go all the time, and I myself am fueled by caffeine and go nonstop,” Williams said. “But I think that it’s really important to take a step back and realize you need to be centered in order to do something. Writing music is life-changing. It takes a lot out of you.”

The band was still able to crank out two EPs in the meantime, with 2024’s “Starchild” and 2025’s “Unraveled,” both released by Hopeless Records. A writing trip to focus on their second LP resulted in around 20 new song ideas, with 10 of those being fully released. But Youssef said she “had a hard time connecting to it.”

“I just kindly asked, ‘All this cool stuff that you are in love with, do you mind putting it aside and making more?’ That was always a fun conversation to have,” Youssef said.

Despite the difficult period the band faced, guitarist and vocalist Sean McCall said moments like that reminded him to trust the people around him.

“It’s like five painters and one canvas,” McCall said. “You’re going to butt heads, or brushes, whatever. But we make it work.”