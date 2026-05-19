Elections 2026

Pa. election 2026: Primary voters are heading to the polls. Here’s what to know

Among the closely watched U.S. House races: The 3rd Congressional District in Philly and the 1st Congressional District in Bucks County.

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at Scranton High School in Scranton, Pa., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024

File: Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at Scranton High School in Scranton, Pa., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Voters are heading to the polls today to cast ballots in Pennsylvania’s 2026 primary election. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Reporters from WHYY News and Billy Penn are following the state’s major campaigns, including the closely watched 3rd Congressional District race in Philadelphia and the 1st Congressional District race in Bucks County.

As Election Day unfolds, follow live special coverage on WHYY.org, the WHYY App and WHYY-FM.

Here’s your voter game plan

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Follow WHYY News’ election coverage

Here’s how you can tune in:

  • 🖥️ WHYY.org: Follow along with live coverage and explore our voter guides.
  • 📱 WHYY App: Read the latest election updates and stream WHYY-FM.
  • 📧 The Swing: Get periodic newsletter updates on the 2026 election.

Still have your Pa. mail ballot? You can hand it in today

Hundreds of thousands of mail ballots were requested across Pennsylvania for the 2026 primary election.

As of Tuesday morning, approximately 74% had been returned out of the more than 850,000  requested. Democratic voters made up roughly 72% of requested mail ballots, according to state election data.

Still holding onto yours? There are several ways to turn it in.

Mail ballot drop-off locations for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties can be found online.

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If you have a mail ballot but prefer to vote in person, bring your ballot and the envelopes it came with and surrender it to a poll worker. Once you’ve surrendered your mail ballot and signed a declaration, you can cast a regular ballot.

If you requested a mail ballot but didn’t receive one, head to your polling place and ask for a provisional ballot. After Election Day, officials will verify you didn’t already vote by mail and count your ballot.

Mail ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Ballots postmarked by the deadline but arriving later will not count.

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