Pa. election 2026: Primary voters are heading to the polls. Here’s what to know

Still have your Pa. mail ballot? You can hand it in today

Hundreds of thousands of mail ballots were requested across Pennsylvania for the 2026 primary election.

As of Tuesday morning, approximately 74% had been returned out of the more than 850,000 requested. Democratic voters made up roughly 72% of requested mail ballots, according to state election data.

Still holding onto yours? There are several ways to turn it in.

Mail ballot drop-off locations for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties can be found online.

If you have a mail ballot but prefer to vote in person, bring your ballot and the envelopes it came with and surrender it to a poll worker. Once you’ve surrendered your mail ballot and signed a declaration, you can cast a regular ballot.

If you requested a mail ballot but didn’t receive one, head to your polling place and ask for a provisional ballot. After Election Day, officials will verify you didn’t already vote by mail and count your ballot.

Mail ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Ballots postmarked by the deadline but arriving later will not count.