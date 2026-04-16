What questions do you have about the 2026 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Chris Rabb, D-Philadelphia, surged to the front of the Democratic primary fundraising race in the latest quarter, nearly doubling his closest rivals, despite a recent campaign finance scandal that drained his coffers.

Rabb, who identifies as the progressive candidate in the race, brought in nearly $385,000 between Jan. 1 and March 31.

That number was around twice as much as both of his primary competitors — state Sen. Sharif Street, who previously led the field in fundraising, with $199,000, and Dr. Ala Stanford, with $211,000, in the same period of time.

While Rabb led in new money raised, Stanford entered April with the strongest overall financial position, partly thanks to a $250,000 loan she gave her campaign last year. Her campaign reported about $450,000 cash on hand, compared to Rabb’s $236,000. Street ended the quarter with $263,000.

Rabb’s total was especially notable because it came after his team disclosed that his former treasurer allegedly made more than $160,000 in unauthorized withdrawals from the campaign account last year.