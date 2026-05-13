Ocean City voters re-elect Mayor Jay Gillian amid debate over Wonderland redevelopment
Voters also selected three at-large council members in an election dominated by concerns over redevelopment.
From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
Ocean City, New Jersey, voters reelected Jay Gillian to a fifth consecutive term as mayor on Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results.
Voters also elected Sean Barnes, Jim Kelly and Tony Polcini to the city’s three at-large city council seats. Jocelyn Palaganas finished fourth in the race.
Officials have yet to count provisional ballots and some vote-by-mail ballots. In the three-way mayoral race, Gillian received 1,981 votes, while challenger Keith Hartzell earned 1,642 votes and Pete Madden received 939 votes, according to unofficial tallies reported Tuesday night.
Barnes led the council field with 2,942 votes, followed by Kelly with 2,778 and Polcini with 2,627. Palaganas received 2,270 votes.
With more than 9,000 registered voters, the nonpartisan municipal election turnout was roughly 49%, marking one of the city’s most closely watched elections in recent years.
Candidates laid out competing visions for the former Gillian’s Wonderland Pier site at Sixth Street and the Boardwalk. The property has become a flashpoint in broader debates about development, tourism and the town’s identity.
Tuesday’s outcome signals how voters want elected officials to approach growth, redevelopment and infrastructure.
Gillian campaigned on continuity and long-term infrastructure investment, pointing to boardwalk reconstruction projects, flood-mitigation work and beach replenishment efforts. His campaign also unfolded amid scrutiny surrounding the closure of his family’s amusement park, Gillian’s Wonderland, and his personal Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing last year.
Speaking to supporters Tuesday night at the Flanders Hotel, Gillian thanked voters and criticized the role social media played during the campaign, according to the OC Sentinel.
“What matters are the people who really care and speak honestly,” Gillian said. “I hope this is a testament to people in Ocean City to stay offline.”
He added that he believed his reelection victory reflected voters’ focus on his record, and said that he was “humbled” by the race.
Hartzell focused his campaign on transparency, limiting overdevelopment and addressing parking concerns. He frequently raised concerns about the scale of a proposed luxury hotel at the former Wonderland site.
Madden’s campaign focused on redevelopment, collaboration and managing growth while preserving Ocean City’s character. He emerged as the strongest supporter among the candidates for moving redevelopment negotiations forward at the Wonderland property.
In a statement, Madden congratulated the mayor.
“Congratulations to Jay. It was a great experience. Can’t thank all the people enough for their time, support and help,” Madden said.
Newcomer Kelly, one of the founders of Ocean City 2050, campaigned heavily on public engagement and compromise around the future of the boardwalk property. On his website, Kelly said he pushed for “smart, fact driven compromise” surrounding redevelopment discussions tied to Wonderland Pier.
The campaign unfolded against the backdrop of ongoing debate over the future of the Current zoning for the Wonderland site, now owned by developer Eustace Mita of ICONA Resorts, only allows for amusements and retail on the property.
Mita purchased the property from Gillian in 2021 and later proposed building an eight-story, 252-room hotel on the site. The proposal has sparked public debate and political organizing across the city, including the formation of residents’ groups opposing the project.
According to Ocean City Municipal Clerk Melissa G. Rasner, unofficial election results posted Tuesday night include Election Day voting and mail ballots received by the Board of Elections before polls closed. Still outstanding are provisional ballots, mail ballots postmarked by Election Day but not yet received and ballots requiring cure forms.
The deadline for receipt of timely mailed ballots is May 18, while cure forms must be received by May 20. Official election results are expected on or before Friday, May 22.
The newly elected officials will begin their terms July 1.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.