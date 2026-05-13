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Ocean City, New Jersey, voters reelected Jay Gillian to a fifth consecutive term as mayor on Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results.

Voters also elected Sean Barnes, Jim Kelly and Tony Polcini to the city’s three at-large city council seats. Jocelyn Palaganas finished fourth in the race.

Officials have yet to count provisional ballots and some vote-by-mail ballots. In the three-way mayoral race, Gillian received 1,981 votes, while challenger Keith Hartzell earned 1,642 votes and Pete Madden received 939 votes, according to unofficial tallies reported Tuesday night.

Barnes led the council field with 2,942 votes, followed by Kelly with 2,778 and Polcini with 2,627. Palaganas received 2,270 votes.

With more than 9,000 registered voters, the nonpartisan municipal election turnout was roughly 49%, marking one of the city’s most closely watched elections in recent years.

Candidates laid out competing visions for the former Gillian’s Wonderland Pier site at Sixth Street and the Boardwalk. The property has become a flashpoint in broader debates about development, tourism and the town’s identity.

Tuesday’s outcome signals how voters want elected officials to approach growth, redevelopment and infrastructure.

Gillian campaigned on continuity and long-term infrastructure investment, pointing to boardwalk reconstruction projects, flood-mitigation work and beach replenishment efforts. His campaign also unfolded amid scrutiny surrounding the closure of his family’s amusement park, Gillian’s Wonderland, and his personal Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing last year.

Speaking to supporters Tuesday night at the Flanders Hotel, Gillian thanked voters and criticized the role social media played during the campaign, according to the OC Sentinel.

“What matters are the people who really care and speak honestly,” Gillian said. “I hope this is a testament to people in Ocean City to stay offline.”