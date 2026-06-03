New Jersey primary election 2026: Here’s who won and who lost, plus full results

Primary Election Day has come and gone in New Jersey.

Here’s a look at how major races unfolded:

U.S. Senate: Justin Murphy won the Republican nomination in a bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker.

Justin Murphy won the Republican nomination in a bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker. U.S. House 2nd Congressional District : Zack Mullock won the Democratic primary and will face Jeff Van Drew in November. Democrats believe the district is their best chance at ousting Van Drew, a four-term incumbent who switched parties in 2019. 3rd Congressional District : Marine Corps veteran and former New York City police officer Michael McGuire won the Republican primary. He’ll face Democratic incumbent Herb Conaway in November. 4th Congressional District : Rachel Peace nabbed the Democratic nomination and looks to unseat U.S. Rep. Chris Smith in the Republican stronghold. 7th Congressional District : Democrats nominated Rebecca Bennett to take on incumbent U.S. Rep Tom Kean Jr., who has missed over 100 votes in Congress for the critical Republican district since early March. 12th Congressional District : Army surgeon Adam Hamawy bested 12 other candidates in this crowded Democratic primary.



Full race results: Here’s a look at who won and who lost across New Jersey.

As the votes continue to be counted, follow the latest updates from WHYY News on WHYY.org and the WHYY App.