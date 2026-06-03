Michael McGuire wins Republican primary for New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District

Michael McGuire defeated Justin Barbera and Jason Cullen in New Jersey’s 2026 Republican primary election for the 3rd Congressional District, which represents most of Burlington County, plus parts of Mercer and Monmouth counties.

McGuire will face Democratic incumbent Herb Conaway in November’s general election. Conaway, who was unopposed in his primary contest, will be seeking a second term.

The Associated Press declared McGuire the winner, calling the race at 9 p.m. McGuire currently holds a total of 57%. of the votes, compared with Cullen’s 26% and Barbera’s 17%, with an estimated 46% of votes counted.

Michael McGuire, a Marine Corps veteran and former New York City police officer, launched his campaign last January after he and his fellow Navy reservists missed several paychecks due to the federal government shutdown. His platform centered on affordability and veterans’ issues.

Jason Cullen was the Libertarian candidate in the 4th Congressional District in 2022, losing to longtime Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Smith. Cullen raised the most money in the contest, with a platform that included abolishing the current federal tax system and installing a federal sales tax in its place.

Justin Barbera, a longshot gubernatorial candidate in the 2025 Republican primary, ran on an “America First Agenda,” which focused on prioritizing purchasing American-made goods, investing in American manufacturing, boosting the nation’s agriculture and food production as well as its domestic energy production.