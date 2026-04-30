Can I still apply for a mail ballot?

New Jerseyans may apply for a mail ballot via mail by Tuesday, May 25, or in person by 3 p.m. Monday, June 1.

Qualified overseas civilian and military voters must apply to receive mail ballots electronically by Friday, May 29.

Can I vote early in person?

New Jerseyans registered to vote may do so in person at their county board of elections offices. Early voting for the primary election will open Friday, May 26, and continue through Sunday, May 31.

Every county will provide registered voters with in-person early-voting locations. The list of early-voting locations can be found online. Early voting will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. No appointment is necessary.

When must mail or absentee ballots be received?

Voters have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to return their mail ballots to their county board of elections office in person or drop them off in one of their county’s secure ballot drop box locations.

Mail ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the county boards of elections on or before Monday, June 8. Mail ballots that are not postmarked must be received by Thursday, June 4, in order to count.

Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be returned to a voter’s polling location.

How will I know if my mail ballot was processed?

Voters can check the status of their mail ballots online.

What if I am a member of the military, other uniformed service or a civilian living overseas?

Qualified military or overseas voters must be registered to vote in New Jersey to obtain a ballot for the June election, either by using a state form or a federal postcard application, or FPCA.

Only the FPCA can be used for both voter registration and ballot requests. Voters who use the state forms must separately submit a New Jersey voter registration form and a New Jersey mail ballot application.

Mail ballots for qualified military or overseas voters can be obtained via a voter’s county clerk’s office or the secretary of state office.

Not sure which county clerk’s office to send your application? Contact the New Jersey Division of Elections or call 1-877-NJVOTER.

Completed mail ballots must be delivered to the appropriate county board of elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Mail ballots sent via mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day.

What if I want to vote in person?

New Jerseyans who want to vote in person on Election Day can do so at the polls, which will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Voters can find their polling places online.

Where is my polling place?

New Jersey voters can find their polling places online.

What if I received a mail ballot but want to vote in person?

If you have received your mail ballot but have not voted, you may only vote with a paper provisional ballot at your polling place.

What happens if I request a mail ballot and don’t receive it?

Voters who request a mail ballot but don’t receive it, or don’t have it to surrender, may vote by provisional ballot at their polling location. The provisional ballots will be reviewed by the county boards of elections post-Election Day to determine whether they will be counted.

Who is on the ballot in New Jersey?

Here’s a look at the major races and who’s running for which office:

U.S. Senate

Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, who took office in 2013, is running for reelection.

Democratic Party Cory Booker (incumbent)

Republican Party Robert Lebovics Justin Murphy Richard Tabor Alex Zdan



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