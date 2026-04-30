Elections 2026

New Jersey election 2026: Meet the 14 candidates running in the 12th Congressional District primary

Thirteen Democrats and one Republican are seeking their party’s nomination on June 2.

A ''Vote Here'' sign indicates a polling place at Rowan College in Mount Laurel, N.J., Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

A ''Vote Here'' sign indicates a polling place at Rowan College in Mount Laurel, N.J., Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

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Voters in New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District will head to the polls on June 2 to decide which major party candidates will face off in the general election in the fall. Only one Republican is running, while 13 Democrats are in the primary election race.

New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District: What to know

The 12th Congressional District covers parts of Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties.

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Incumbent Bonnie Watson Coleman bows out

Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, who is 80 years old and has served six terms in the House of Representatives, announced last November that she will not run for reelection when her current term ends in January 2027.

Before Watson Coleman became the first Black woman to represent New Jersey in Congress, she won eight consecutive terms in the New Jersey General Assembly. She served as majority leader, and as the chair of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee.

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The Democrats

The Republican

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