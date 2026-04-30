New Jersey election 2026: Meet the 14 candidates running in the 12th Congressional District primary
Thirteen Democrats and one Republican are seeking their party’s nomination on June 2.
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- 12th Congressional District: About the district | Incumbent Bonnie Watson Coleman bows out
- The primary candidates: Democratic Party | Republican Party
Voters in New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District will head to the polls on June 2 to decide which major party candidates will face off in the general election in the fall. Only one Republican is running, while 13 Democrats are in the primary election race.
New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District: What to know
The 12th Congressional District covers parts of Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties.
Incumbent Bonnie Watson Coleman bows out
Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, who is 80 years old and has served six terms in the House of Representatives, announced last November that she will not run for reelection when her current term ends in January 2027.
Before Watson Coleman became the first Black woman to represent New Jersey in Congress, she won eight consecutive terms in the New Jersey General Assembly. She served as majority leader, and as the chair of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee.
The Democrats
The Republican
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