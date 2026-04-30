Before launching her campaign for Congress in the 12th District Sue Altman was the state director for U.S. Sen. Andy Kim. In 2024, Altman ran as the Democratic candidate for Congress in the 7th District and was defeated by U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. Prior to that she served as the executive director of the New Jersey Working Families Alliance.

Altman is centering her campaign on affordability, abolishing the ICE, improving the Department of Homeland Security and increasing youth participation in politics.

She has also vowed to stand up to President Donald Trump, who she said is breaking the law and wrecking the economy.

On her website she said “Corporations and the ultra-wealthy are buying access to the most corrupt administration in American history, while working people are paying the price. There’s no superheroes coming to save us. The same political playbook won’t fix this mess – only we will.”