New Jersey election 2026: What to expect in Newark’s mayoral primary

Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Ras Baraka faces seven challengers as he seeks a fourth term Tuesday as the chief executive of his state’s largest city.

The reelection bid caps an eventful 12 months for Baraka. The contest takes place almost a year after he was arrested at a protest outside a federal immigration detention center. The charges were later dropped, and he sued the federal prosecutor at the time, alleging false arrest and malicious prosecution.

Baraka later placed second against then-U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill in the Democratic primary for governor. Sherrill went on to win the general election. Baraka is a Democrat, but the office of Newark mayor is nonpartisan, and candidates do not run under a party label.

The candidates challenging Baraka are artist Tanisha Garner, developer and contractor Noble Milton, community organizer Sheila Montague, community activist Debra Salters, former Newark Municipal Court administrator Nasheedah Singleton, tech entrepreneur Jhamar Youngblood and Douglas “Rodney” Davis, whose campaign platform includes ending “casual Fridays” in City Hall.

Montague placed a distant second behind Baraka in the 2022 mayoral race, receiving about 17% of the vote. In 2024, she and Salters sought the Democratic nomination to replace the late Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald Payne. They placed 7th and 11th, respectively.

If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a June 9 runoff election.

Here are some of the key facts about the election and data points the AP Decision Team will monitor as the votes are tallied:

When do polls close?

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

What’s on the ballot?

The Associated Press will provide vote results and declare a winner in the Newark mayoral race.

Who gets to vote?

Any registered voter in Newark may participate in the mayoral election.

How many voters are there?

There were about 159,000 registered voters in Newark in the 2025 general election.

How many people actually vote?

About 18,000 votes were cast in the 2022 mayoral election.