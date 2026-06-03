Who is Adam Hamawy?

Adam Hamawy is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon who served as a combat trauma surgeon and became a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army. He worked with medical teams in combat and disaster zones, including in Iraq and Haiti. He is credited with helping to save the life of Illinois Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth in Iraq.

His campaign has focused on economic issues affecting working-class families in New Jersey. He called for Medicare for All, empowering Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug pricing, strengthening public education, abolishing and holding immigration officials accountable for misconduct, and dismantling the Department of Homeland Security, while also advocating for economic justice, environmental protection, human rights and veterans’ services.

On his website, Hamawy says he is running to make a difference.

“This is not about Republicans or Democrats. Both parties have failed to address the problems facing our families – affordability, health care, education, and so much more,” he said.

Who is Greg Mele?

Gregg Mele is an attorney practicing corporate law, contracts, securities, real estate and estate planning. He previously worked on Wall Street and has taught graduate-level courses in law and economics.

His campaign has focused on lowering taxes, ensuring personal and medical freedom over mandates, supporting small businesses, expanding school choice and working to make legal gun ownership easier. He has also publicly supported calls to strengthen border security.

He said his campaign aims to encourage self-sufficiency.

“I want people to stop depending on the government for survival and be able to survive on their own. It is essential to any free society,” he said on his website.

Mele has run unsuccessfully for public office seven times, in different districts, as an independent, a libertarian and now as a Republican.

Where is New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District?

The 12th Congressional District covers parts of Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties.

According to the most recent New Jersey Division of Elections data, there are 230,363 registered Democrats, 97,594 registered Republicans and 214,614 independent and other voters in the 12th District. In the 2024 general election, Coleman received 61% of the vote, defeating Republican Darius Mayfiend, who received 36% of the vote.

Last November, Coleman, who is 80 years old and has served six terms in the House of Representatives, announced that she would not run for reelection when her current term ends in January 2027.