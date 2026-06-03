Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock defeated three other candidates in the 2026 Democratic primary election for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District. Mullock will face off against incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew in November’s general election.

The 2nd Congressional District covers voters across Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, plus parts of Gloucester and Ocean counties.

The Associated Press declared Mullock as the primary winner, calling the race at 9:28 p.m. He currently holds a total of 41% of the vote, with about 65% of ballots counted.

Mullock launched his campaign last February. His being endorsed by Camden County state Sen. Jim Beach was seen as a sign that the South Jersey Democratic machine, led by power broker George Norcross, approved of Mullock’s candidacy.

Democrats believe this year is their best shot to oust Van Drew, who flipped parties in 2019. The four-term incumbent is closely connected with President Donald Trump, whose approval rating is at an all-time low.

All of the Democratic candidates shared common ground on affordability and health care, but differed on solutions to address the issues.

Tim Alexander was attempting to challenge Van Drew for a third time. Alexander was the nominee against the now-Republican in 2022, but was defeated. He lost the 2024 primary to Joe Salerno by more than 400 votes.

Terri Reese positioned herself as the grassroots, progressive candidate with blue-collar roots, who worked her way through the University of Pennsylvania and returned to her native Atlantic County to build a life and a career.

Bayly Winder, who raised the most money among the candidates, with the help of his parents, was viewed as an outsider based on his moving to the district just last year and having roots in England and Princeton in Central Jersey.