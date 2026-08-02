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As a cyclospora parasite outbreak continues to dominate headlines across the United States, consumers and producers in the Philadelphia area remain cautious.

As of July 29, 13 cases have been confirmed by the city’s Department of Public Health.

“While this number is larger than usual, it does include cases that were confirmed before the onset of the current outbreak — and includes cases in which the individual most likely contracted the illness while outside the city, or internationally,” a department spokesperson said in a statement.

Most confirmed cases in the U.S. involve iceberg lettuce products by Taylor Farms sold at Taco Bell, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite a relatively low number of local cases, Philadelphia grocers say they are staying vigilant to ensure products remain clear of the parasite.

“As of right now, we have no restrictions on what we are purchasing,” said Michael Anastasio, who owns a South Philly wholesaler that provides over 60 area restaurants with produce.

“We would be notified by the distribution center and the [U.S. Department of Agriculture] if there was an issue,” he said.

Philly shoppers are wary amid cyclospora outbreak

Still, Philadelphia shoppers say they remain on high alert.

“It’s definitely scary. We eat lettuce so much in our daily lives, and there is so much unknown about this parasite,” said Mount Airy resident Lola Figueroa-Clark.

As a whole, the United States has over 4,100 lab-confirmed cases, according to the CDC. However, because many recover without needing medical care, the number of infected people in this outbreak is likely higher.

Weavers Way Co-op in Ambler says buying from local farms can give consumers more confidence in their produce purchases.

Many of Weavers Way’s products include where the item was grown either on packaging or a nearby in-store sign. The co-op sources a large portion of its produce locally, including from farms in Lancaster, New Jersey, and even on the farm at W.B. Saul Agricultural High School in Philadelphia’s Roxborough section.

The co-op partners with Mort Brooks Memorial Farm at Awbury Arboretum and its very own Weavers Way Farm Market to supply its Philadelphia and surrounding-area markets with fresh produce.

“If it’s open and local, we’re gonna know if something breaks out,” said Karl Smith, manager at Weavers Way Co-op in Ambler, Pennsylvania.

Similarly to Weavers Way, Philadelphia businesses such as Riverwards Produce and Philly Foodworks focus on selling locally grown produce.