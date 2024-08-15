From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Parts of the world are experiencing particularly severe outbreaks of dengue fever this year, and it’s causing a rising number of infections among United States travelers this summer.

The mosquito-borne disease is not endemic to the U.S., but there have been more than 1,000 cases of dengue reported in 45 states and the District of Columbia, and another 2,209 cases in Puerto Rico, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With travel season in full swing, dengue fever cases have made their way to the tri-state region. Delaware has recorded six cases, New Jersey 56 and Pennsylvania 31.

Seven people in Chester County, Pennsylvania, have so far tested positive. Everyone with infections had recently been to places like Argentina, Barbados, Dominican Republic, Honduras, the Netherlands Antilles islands and the Philippines.

“If you travel to a country where there’s a high incidence of dengue, you come home and you have any symptom whatsoever, it is best to get to the doctor right away,” said Nancy Sullivan, supervisor of the disease investigation and surveillance program at Chester County Health Department. “You may think it’s a common cold and it isn’t.”

Dengue fever is a viral disease sometimes called “breakbone fever” for the intense body and muscle pain it can cause in severe cases. About one in four people who are exposed to the virus will become ill and have symptoms that can include fever, headache, muscle pains, pain behind the eyes and a rash.

Sullivan said checking in with a medical provider can lead to a test that can confirm a dengue infection. While there is no specific treatment for the disease, a positive test result could make someone eligible for a dengue vaccine to prevent a subsequent infection.

It also gives public health experts opportunities to better track changes in diseases and how they are affecting communities both locally and globally, Sullivan said.

“People travel internationally all the time and then come into the U.S. and come into Chester County,” she said. “We are a small county in Pennsylvania, but we have to pay attention to what’s going on in the world.”