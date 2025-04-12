Taylor Hospital to lose home care and hospice units, union says

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park will lose both its home care and hospice units as early as June 10, according to the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals.

The union, which represents 900 employees across the cash-strapped Crozer Health system, told WHYY News approximately 25 staff members will be laid off.

“The patient lives at stake and the caregiver jobs lost all lie at Prospect’s feet,” the association said in a statement.

Delaware County’s largest hospital system is operating on fumes. Thursday’s $6 million cash infusion from Penn Medicine and Delaware County will grant bankrupt parent company Prospect Medical Holdings about a week to negotiate transitioning Crozer to new ownership.