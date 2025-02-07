FTI Consulting chosen to temporarily run Crozer Health

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and Prospect Medical Holdings struck a deal to have FTI Consulting temporarily run Crozer Health in Delaware County.

The Washington D.C.-based firm will receive an unspecified amount of funding from the state to help keep the hospitals open, according to the latest filing with a federal bankruptcy judge.

“The Payments shall remain unencumbered and be used solely for the purposes of the Facilities’ working capital, patient care and employee salaries in the Commonwealth,” the filing read.

The terms of the agreement need final approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey Jernigan, who will review it Thursday afternoon.

If approved, FTI Consulting will serve in its capacity of receiver for at least 30 days.