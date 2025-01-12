From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Prospect Medical Holdings, the for-profit owner of Crozer Health in Delaware County, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Saturday.

The company intends to focus on its operations in California as it looks to continue selling its hospital systems in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

“It does not mean that Prospect Holdings is going out of business,” the California-based company said in an online release. “Rather, Prospect Holdings is utilizing the Chapter 11 process to facilitate its organizational realignment as expeditiously as possible.”

During the bankruptcy proceedings, Prospect’s various medical centers and offices will remain open.

“Prospect Holdings strongly believes that the actions it is taking represent an important step forward in its longstanding commitment to best serve the interests of its patients, physicians, employees, and communities,” the company said.

Prospect acquired Crozer Health in 2016.