Elected officials joined dozens of health care workers Thursday afternoon outside of Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park to lambaste Prospect Medical Holdings for gutting health care in Delaware County.

Starting Sept. 1, all operating room services at Taylor Hospital will cease indefinitely.

“In the eight years Prospect has owned the Crozer Health system, they’ve closed two of the four hospitals and left those patient communities high and dry,” said Lisa Konialian, at PASNAP’s press conference.