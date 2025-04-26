From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The city of Chester will avoid a long-term lapse in emergency medical services.

Local officials reached an agreement Friday with Lansdale-based VMSC Emergency Medical Services to sustain coverage. VMSC will provide three basic life support ambulances, an advanced life support chase car and access to a communications center.

The partnership between the city and the nonprofit EMS organization comes as Crozer Health faces an imminent closure within days. Chester relied on Delaware County’s largest hospital system for EMS coverage. The emergency room at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in nearby Upland stopped accepting ambulances Wednesday.

Chester is already a health care desert. Riddle Hospital in Media and Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby are the closest emergency rooms. The nearest high-level trauma centers are Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia and Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, meaning longer and potentially deadlier transport times for Chester residents.

“This agreement with VMSC came just in time, is a testament to the commitment and urgency shared by all involved,” Mayor Stefan Roots said in a statement, thanking Delaware County Council for helping to secure the partnership.