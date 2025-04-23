From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Tears of anger and devastation, desperate pleas for a “hail mary” and a public stand by health care and emergency medical workers Tuesday afternoon were not enough to save Crozer Health hospitals from doom as closure plans proceeded forward.

“This is going to devastate our entire community,” said Peggy Malone, union president of the Crozer-Chester Nurses Association.

Crozer Health employees and local lawmakers continued to hope for a “hero” to rescue Delaware County’s largest health system.

But, barely hours after their public appeal, a bankruptcy hearing in the Northern District of Texas erased any optimism.

“Unfortunately, it looks like our only option before us is closure,” U.S. Judge Stacey G. C. Jernigan said.

Attorneys for bankrupt California-based parent company Prospect Medical Holdings said without support for payroll and overhead, the company needed to wind down operations to safely transfer patients to other hospitals and pay wages.

“Quite frankly, we did everything we could,” said Bill Curtin, who represents Prospect. “At the end of the day, your honor, it came down to funding.