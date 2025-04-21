Crozer Health in Delaware County to close, leaving patients and employees in limbo

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Crozer Health, Delaware County’s largest hospital system, will close its doors within 30 days — creating an emergency health care desert in Philadelphia’s densely populated suburbs.

The death rattle of Crozer Health comes after Pennsylvania, Delaware County, Penn Medicine and the Foundation for Delaware County pumped a total of $46 million over recent months to keep it functioning amid bankruptcy proceedings and sale negotiations to transition the system to a new owner.

California-based parent company Prospect Medical Holdings pulled the plug Monday, leaving patients and staff in limbo about future care and jobs.

“Today, Prospect Medical Holdings made the extremely difficult decision to begin winding down operations across our Crozer Health facilities,” Prospect Medical Holdings officials said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we were unable to reach a viable alternative.”

While major hospital operations at Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital will close, Prospect Medical said ambulatory surgery and imaging centers in Brinton Lake, Broomall, Haverford and Media will remain open.

“At this time, the focus at Crozer Health remains on seamlessly transitioning patients to other health facilities so that they can continue to receive the critical, uninterrupted care they require,” company leaders stated. “And to support Crozer Health team members as they seek to identify other employment opportunities.”

FTI Consulting, which was tasked with shepherding the distressed health system’s finances, issued a statement thanking employees, patients and parties who offered solutions.

“As Court-appointed receiver, we are disappointed an alternative resolution and sale could not be reached,” the receivership said.

Crozer began transitioning operations in an attempt to sustain itself in recent weeks in accordance with FTI’s service line transition plan. Main Line Health raised its hand to absorb Crozer’s OB-GYN services. Taylor moved to axe home care and hospice units as early as June.

“The ‘FTI plan’ was one of recovery and exploration of a possible sale, not closure,” the receivership said.