Prospect Medical Holdings announced Friday it intends to sell Crozer Health, Delaware County’s four-hospital system, to a “not-for-profit consortium of healthcare operators.”

State Sen. Tim Kearney, of Delaware County, told WHYY News that caveats and details still must be sorted out among all of the negotiating parties, which include Prospect, the state attorney general, the governor’s office and the mysterious group of suitors.

“It’d be a nonprofit entity which would actually run the hospital system,” Kearney said. “We’re at a point now where there’s a general agreement on that — but again, there’s always devils in the details and there’s obviously money issues that need to be sorted out.”

The California-based company plans to seek approval for the proposed sale from a federal bankruptcy judge Thursday.

“It certainly was floated that the idea that if this doesn’t work then they’re going to ask for an emergency closure,” Kearney said. “We’re all trying very hard not to go there”

In Friday’s news release, Prospect did not identify which parties would be a part of the consortium looking to take over the reins of the distressed Crozer system.

“By selling Crozer Health to a group of experienced healthcare operators, the communities in and around Delaware County will continue to access and receive the critical healthcare services they require,” Crozer CEO Tony Esposito said in a statement. “We appreciate the support of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, as well as all parties involved, to make this transition possible.”