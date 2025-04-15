Upper Darby to ditch Crozer Health ambulance services amid staffing woes

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Upper Darby is dropping cash-strapped Crozer Health as its emergency medical service provider amid a temporary staffing shortage.

“This issue reflects broader challenges within the Crozer Health system,” Upper Darby interim Fire Chief Brian Boyce said in a statement. “In response, Upper Darby is actively working to transition to a new EMS provider to ensure more stable and sustainable emergency services.”

Boyce did not specify which EMS provider would take over or when, and Crozer did not respond to a request for comment. In a Facebook post, STAT Medical Transport owner Ron Berardocco said the township reached out for the Drexel Hill-based company to step in.

“STAT Medical Transport has agreed to provide two 24-hour ALS [advanced life support] Transport Units to the township with the intent to start services on a date to be determined by the township,” Berardocco said.

The township will financially support the new Upper Darby units, according to STAT Medical Transport. The company plans to hire about 10 emergency medical technicians and 10 paramedics.