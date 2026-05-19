Bob Harvie and Lucia Simonelli face off in Dem. primary for Pa.’s 1st Congressional District
Harvie will face off against Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick this fall in one of several key contests that Democrats hope will gain them a majority in the U.S. House.
Bob Harvie and Lucia Simonelli are facing off in the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District.
The winner of the contest will face off against Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in November in one of four key Pennsylvania races Democrats are targeting to take control of the U.S. House.
Fitzpatrick, who has often ranked among the most bipartisan members of Congress, ran unopposed in the Republican primary. The former Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent was first elected in Congress in 2016 to represent the 8th Congressional District after the incumbent, his older brother Michael Fitzpatrick, decided not to run again. Following redistricting in 2018, Brian Fitzpatrick was re-elected to represent the 1st Congressional District, which encompasses all of Bucks County and parts of Montgomery County.
Fitzpatrick defeated Democratic challenger Ashley Ehasz in both the 2024 and 2022 general elections by more than nine percentage points.
Born and raised in Bristol Borough, Harvie is a lifelong Bucks County resident. Along with Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia, Harvie flipped the county board of commissioners to Democratic control in 2019 for the first time in nearly four decades.
Simonelli, a Lansdale native, holds a doctorate from the University of Maryland. She was previously a scientific advisor in the U.S. Senate. Her campaign focused on providing universal healthcare, tackling corporate greed and taxing the ultra-wealthy.
Harvie launched his congressional campaign in April 2025. At the time, state Sen. Steve Santarsiero, chair of the Bucks County Democratic Committee, told WHYY News that Harvie “has a real chance to win.”
Simonelli and a host of candidates challenging Harvie in the Democratic primary criticized the county Democratic Committee’s decision to endorse Harvie before the March 10 deadline to get on the ballot.
Fitzpatrick has often sought to distance himself from Trump, but has faced attacks from Democrats for consistently siding with the Republican Party on critical legislation.
On the first round of voting for the Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” last year, Fitzpatrick voted to advance the legislation to the Senate. When the bill came back to the House, he voted “no”, he said, because of amendments on Medicaid the Senate had added.
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