Bob Harvie and Lucia Simonelli face off in Dem. primary for Pa.’s 1st Congressional District

Bob Harvie and Lucia Simonelli are facing off in the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District.

The winner of the contest will face off against Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in November in one of four key Pennsylvania races Democrats are targeting to take control of the U.S. House.

Fitzpatrick, who has often ranked among the most bipartisan members of Congress, ran unopposed in the Republican primary. The former Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent was first elected in Congress in 2016 to represent the 8th Congressional District after the incumbent, his older brother Michael Fitzpatrick, decided not to run again. Following redistricting in 2018, Brian Fitzpatrick was re-elected to represent the 1st Congressional District, which encompasses all of Bucks County and parts of Montgomery County.

Fitzpatrick defeated Democratic challenger Ashley Ehasz in both the 2024 and 2022 general elections by more than nine percentage points.