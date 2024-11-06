Fitzpatrick defeats Ehasz for a second time in race for Pa.’s 1st Congressional District

Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick has bested Democratic challenger Ashley Ehasz and retained his seat representing Bucks County and parts of Montgomery County in the United States House of Representatives.

The Associated Press declared Fitzpatrick the winner at 1:23 a.m. EST.

In 2022, Fitzpatrick defeated Ehasz with less than 10% of the vote.

Fitzpatrick, 50, has represented the area in Congress since 2017. Before his entry into politics, he worked as a FBI special agent and federal prosecutor.