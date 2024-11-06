Fitzpatrick defeats Ehasz for a second time in race for Pa.’s 1st Congressional District
Fitzpatrick was just one of 16 Republicans running for reelection in a district carried by Biden in 2020.
Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick has bested Democratic challenger Ashley Ehasz and retained his seat representing Bucks County and parts of Montgomery County in the United States House of Representatives.
The Associated Press declared Fitzpatrick the winner at 1:23 a.m. EST.
In 2022, Fitzpatrick defeated Ehasz with less than 10% of the vote.
Fitzpatrick, 50, has represented the area in Congress since 2017. Before his entry into politics, he worked as a FBI special agent and federal prosecutor.
In this year’s GOP primary, Fitzpatrick resoundingly defeated anti-abortion activist Mark Houck. Fitzpatrick has often followed a bipartisan approach, and has broken with party lines on a number of occasions including abortion issues, gun control legislation, and climate preparedness.
Ehasz, 36, campaigned on abortion access, arguing that Fitzpatrick was not as moderate as he claimed to be.
