From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson pulled a gun in City Hall on Tuesday afternoon — a toy gun.

Before pulling out the realistic-looking plastic gun, Johnson warned a room full of police officers in City Hall for the department’s budget hearing.

“Don’t everyone pull out [your guns],” Johnson said. “It’s not real.”

The black handgun Johnson held up had a large, cylindrical magazine at the bottom of the grip. It did not have any markings identifying it as a toy as mandated by federal regulations, which require the use of orange coloring on the barrel of toy firearms.

“When stores provide products like these in neighborhoods, it perpetuates a cycle which makes our neighborhoods unsafe, your jobs unsafe and it’s clearly illegal,” Johnson told the officers in attendance.

Johnson said the toy gun came from a store in the city but did not specify exactly where. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said he was willing to visit the store to explain the importance of not selling toy guns like that to kids in the city.

“That’s a conversation I want to have with those individuals and tell them, [so they] know the impact and the danger they are having with our children,” Bethel said.