Delaware County Council unanimously adopted an ordinance Wednesday evening, banning the manufacture, possession, transfer and use of “ghost guns.”

The unserialized weapons, which are often constructed using 3D printers or online assembly kits, have drawn the ire of law enforcement and gun violence survivors alike.

“We have so much more work to do to truly address the root causes of gun violence and this gun epidemic in our country,” Council Chair Monica Taylor said. “But tonight, we’re taking a crucial step to keep Delaware County safe.”

The ordinance imposes a $1,000 fine, or up to 10 days in prison for each violation, which also extends to machinegun conversion devices, sometimes called “switches.”

“It’s a teeny, tiny, small step towards making us safer,” Councilmember Elaine Schaefer said. “But it’s a step towards making us safer and we have the capacity and the ability to do it — so we have the obligation to do it.”

Delaware County joins a growing group of Pennsylvania communities in restricting the untraceable firearms, but one gun advocacy organization is already threatening legal action.

Pennsylvania Gun Rights, an affiliate of the National Association for Gun Rights, sent a letter to council members March 21, advising them against passing the ordinance. They said the law would violate the Second Amendment of the Constitution, which enshrines the “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms.”

“You are advised to reverse course and end your consideration of any action that would seek to ban the private manufacture of Firearms,” wrote Craig Storrs Jr., executive director of Pennsylvania Gun Rights. “Failure to do so may result in referral of this matter to the National Foundation for Gun Rights for additional legal action.”