Delaware County appoints Gary Vinnacombe as director of emergency services

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Delaware County Council this week appointed Gary Vinnacombe as the director of emergency services, following a two-year gap in which no one had permanently led the department.

Vinnacombe has been on the job since April in an unofficial capacity. Speaking to the public for the first time at Wednesday’s Council meeting, he said he was excited to “drive the department forward.”

“Thank you for your trust in me,” Vinnacombe said. “I have a very strong commitment to public safety and accountability, which I look forward to demonstrating to all of you.”

Councilmember Elaine Paul Schaefer said the County Council is “thrilled.”

“You come very, very highly recommended from the first responder community, so that makes us all feel good and should make you feel good too,” Schaefer said.

Vinnacombe, a Delaware County native, has an associate’s degree in nursing from Delaware County Community College, a bachelor’s degree in emergency and disaster management from American Military University and a master’s degree in public administration from Anna Maria College.