The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General has filed criminal charges against Delaware County’s former emergency services director Timothy Boyce.

Boyce faces three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, harassment and indecent assault without consent. The charges stem from the same allegations of workplace ageism, discrimination and sexual harassment that led to his May 10 firing.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 5. Michael S. Dugan, Boyce’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Boyce.

Boyce was placed on administrative leave on April 25 after two female employees filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, alleging he fostered a hostile work environment.