Schwartz filed his first complaint on behalf of one of his clients in January. In the written EEOC complaint, the 67-year-old woman alleges she’s endured “harsher working conditions” under Boyce.

She said despite 47 years of experience, her hours were slashed and she was forced to share a cubicle and computer with another older, female employee. The woman claims Boyce “has exhibited a well-known preference for attractive younger women” when hiring.

The first complainant listed redacted names of younger, female employees who received preferential hiring. One of the employees ended up being Schwartz’s second client.

The second woman said in her complaint that she considered Boyce to be a family friend. Boyce hired her as a coordinator in December 2023. Just one month later, Boyce promoted her to be his “executive assistant.”

“I now realize that my hiring was consistent with his practice of hiring and promoting attractive young women, regardless of job description or ability,” she said in the complaint.

In addition to a higher salary, the complaint said she was moved to an office physically connected with Boyce’s. She claimed he continually made “sexually inappropriate comments.” According to the complaint, Boyce’s comments ranged from describing the woman as “very intriguing” to saying she “had a nice ass.”

On Jan. 30, the complaint said Boyce forcefully groped and kissed the woman without her consent. The woman said she left work crying and later quit. In a text exchange a month later, the woman said she confronted Boyce — prompting him to apologize.

Schwartz said the allegations are troubling and that he’s preparing to file a third complaint on behalf of another employee. He wouldn’t go into detail.

“They make my stomach churn,” Schwartz said. “I am working on this third EEOC charge and I have to stop working on it periodically because it makes me sick.”

Boyce was placed on administrative leave on Apr. 25. Schwartz said the county should’ve known earlier and should have acted sooner.

“You would think if a person who had recently been hired just doesn’t show up one day and the whole office has questions — like where is County Council?” he said.

Taylor said the county’s HR department was aware of the first allegation, but County Council didn’t know about the second incident until external investigators notified the county April 25. She said the county acted the same day.

“We take accusations of harassment, retaliation, discrimination — we take all of these very, very seriously and have moved forward accordingly once we became aware of the allegations,” Taylor said.

No timeline was given on when either of the investigations would be resolved.