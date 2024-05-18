Delco Day returns for year 9 — with a scrapple-themed menu

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delco Day — a celebration of Delaware County — returns for its ninth year.

The holiday officially falls on June 10 as an homage to the 610 area code, which encompasses much of the county. The price for entry: $6:10. Proceeds from the festivities will go to a good cause.

This year, the celebration will happen on June 1. From 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., JT Brewskis in Secane will host the county’s largest party featuring a deck of musical performances and speeches from local officials.

“It’s family-friendly during the day,” said Chris Holbrook, co-founder of the Delco Live podcast, which created the annual event. “And then at the end of the night goes full-Delco.”

Habbersett Scrapple, created in Middletown Township in 1863, is the event’s main sponsor this year. The company was one of the first and largest producers of the Pennsylvania Dutch delicacy. As such, Holbrook said there’ll be a scrapple-themed menu. At 6:10 p.m., the event will take a more comedic tone.

“We always do a swearing-in of non-native Delconians where we’ll customize a little flag for you,” Holbrook said.