Delco Day returns for year 9 — with a scrapple-themed menu
The price for entry: $6:10, a nod to the 610 area code. Proceeds from Delco Day go to a Delaware County-based cancer foundation.
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks
Delco Day — a celebration of Delaware County — returns for its ninth year.
The holiday officially falls on June 10 as an homage to the 610 area code, which encompasses much of the county. The price for entry: $6:10. Proceeds from the festivities will go to a good cause.
This year, the celebration will happen on June 1. From 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., JT Brewskis in Secane will host the county’s largest party featuring a deck of musical performances and speeches from local officials.
“It’s family-friendly during the day,” said Chris Holbrook, co-founder of the Delco Live podcast, which created the annual event. “And then at the end of the night goes full-Delco.”
Habbersett Scrapple, created in Middletown Township in 1863, is the event’s main sponsor this year. The company was one of the first and largest producers of the Pennsylvania Dutch delicacy. As such, Holbrook said there’ll be a scrapple-themed menu. At 6:10 p.m., the event will take a more comedic tone.
“We always do a swearing-in of non-native Delconians where we’ll customize a little flag for you,” Holbrook said.
Last year, the bash raised $22,000 for the Delco-based HEADstrong Foundation, which supports families with cancer diagnoses.
“It’s cool to be involved with a local initiative that is run by a few very dedicated guys that want to get small businesses in Delaware County involved in helping just put together a fun event to make an impact in the community,” said Jeff Baxter, vice president of community engagement at HEADstrong.
Holbrook said the team hopes to hit a more significant charitable mark this year. Baxter said the support of Delco Day cannot be understated.
“Adding $20,000 to your fundraising every year really makes an impact, especially for the families that we’re helping locally,” Baxter said.
Since 2016, Holbrook and Delco Live co-founder Al Zaffiri have been at the heart of organizing Delco Day. Holbrook, an insurance worker by day and a bouncer by night, calls it a “labor of love.”
The Delco Live crew has raised the event from a small showcase of punk rock bands. Just 50 people attended their first event. Now, the beach party-like celebration attracts more than 2,000 visitors.
Delco Day 9 hasn’t even happened yet, and Holbrook is already thinking about year 10.
“We’re going to go all out,” Holbrook said.
