Delco Live is expecting its largest turnout yet in 2022. Even though people were still hesitant to attend the event last year because of the pandemic, it still raised about $15,000 for the HEADstrong Foundation.

“Delco Day is pretty much just the embodiment of Delaware County and our message to everyone is just ‘you can do something,’” Holbrook said.

Delco Day has evolved tremendously since it first started in 2016. It was actually called Delco Fest back then and it was just a handful of bands playing at a “rinky dink bar” in Upper Darby, Holbrook said. The proceeds initially went to a campaign called Vest-A-Cop which was formed after the 2015 shooting of a Ridley Park officer.

The event raised about $1,000. The next year, the crew moved it to another venue and raised about double the amount of funds.

In 2018, Delco Day found a home at Marty Magee’s Irish Pub and that’s when Delco Live learned about the HEADstrong Foundation. The charity event was able to raise $10,000. Since then, Delco Day has only gotten bigger. While there was no Delco Day in 2020 due to the pandemic, last year’s celebration was a hit by all accounts.

Zaffiri promised more of the same fun this time around.

“We’ll have a swearing in of Delconians, as we call it,” he said.

For people who weren’t born and raised in Delco, but have since moved there or even married someone there, Delco Live swears them in during a ceremony and even gives them flags. The team has done the ceremony for people from as far away as Turkey.

Holbrook and Zaffiri underscored that they are “blessed” to be involved with the lighthearted fun that helps fund a good cause.

Cheryl Colleluori is the president of the HEADstrong Foundation, which has been active for 15 years.

“Fifteen years strong. The HEADstrong Foundation was created from a hospital bed by our founder, who was my son. Nick was undergoing cancer treatment for an aggressive form of lymphoma. He really just recognized the lack of available resources — things that he had looked for. He decided to use his platform as a Division I athlete to really make a difference. And from the hospital bed, he created the organization with the mission of improving lives of those affected by cancer,” Colleluori said.

And that effort continues today in his memory. The Colleluori family promised Nick that they would keep up the fight, so that other people that followed in his footsteps would benefit from the “life we live.”

The Colleluori family is rooted in Delco. Colleluori and her husband raised their children there just like they were.

Colleluori is proud to say that over the last 15 years, the nonprofit has raised roughly $24 million — and touched over 22,000 patients with direct service. That comes in the form of financial, emotional, and residential support, through the foundation’s Nick House located in Swarthmore.

Nick’s House is actually how the foundation and the podcast team crossed paths. The nonprofit opened the facility in 2018. It was offering complimentary nights of comfort for families that are in the Greater Philadelphia region seeking care for cancer treatment. However, it was facing some pushback.

“It drew some negative attention from a few of the neighbors that were a little bit nervous about what we would do and what the possibility of Nick’s House would do in their community. And so whenever there’s a dispute, somehow or another, you manage to get attention,” Colleluori said.

Delco Live caught wind of the dispute and decided to use Delco Day to help fund the HEADstrong Foundation.

“They became even further educated about the work that we do, and just felt connected to our organization. So, it’s just been such a wonderful relationship. And now, it’s even come full circle, because we are assisting someone that the organizers are directly connected to,” Colleluori said.

One of the most significant things that a family faces when there is a cancer diagnosis is an estimated 40% loss of salary, Colleluori said. This is from all of the missed income and mounting expenses. The cost of cancer treatment is “astronomical” and the journey is physically and emotionally taxing.

“The more we raise, the more people we help and that’s it at the end of the day — the greatest impact that we can make as an organization in Nick’s memory. That is our goal. We never want to be in a position where we have to tell somebody ‘no,’” Colleluori said.

She is happy to see Delco Day grow and is excited to be a part of something special.

According to Delco Live, because state lawmakers have already recognized Delco Day for four consecutive years with a resolution, the process does not have to be repeated after 2022.