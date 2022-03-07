Delaware County Libraries unveils new plan — and plans to debut a first-ever app

Since then, the library system has been working with staff and SBrand Solutions to process what was received and turn it into something concrete to share with the state, more than 200,000 library cardholders in Delco, and the broader public.

“In December 2021, we presented a final draft plan to our member libraries, and to the Delaware County Libraries Board, and then it went through a review with our board. And at our February meeting, the board officially adopted the plan to help guide the work of Delaware County Libraries for the next five years,” said Anny Laepple, assistant director for Delaware County Libraries.

More blueprint than strict policy, the strategic plan has eight interconnected pillars.

“The first pillar of our plan is that our libraries are community-centered and engaging. And each aspect of the plan breaks down these pillars, and it lists goals and our indicators of success,” Bittle said. “It’s pretty encompassing, and there’s a lot of information in there to digest.”

The second pillar involves creating a diverse and inclusive library system that has as its goals reducing barriers to services, creating diverse and inclusive collections, and recruiting and retaining a diverse staff.

Suburban libraries have been somewhat of a hotbed of late for book bans and clashes over equity. Bittle said that she has seen those debates play out elsewhere, but that they are not issues in Delco’s libraries. They haven’t had any challenges to reading material, she said.

“We do follow the American Library Association’s Freedom to Read Statement. Each of our member libraries has this collection development policy that guides their purchases. They also have systems in place, that if they do have challenges, that those challenges will be heard and that materials will be reviewed,” Bittle said.