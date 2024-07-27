COVID cases are rising in Philadelphia. Here’s what to know
The rise comes as the CDC is preparing to end its program providing free COVID-19 vaccines to people without insurance.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Philadelphia is currently experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases. The virus continues to mutate, posing ongoing public health challenges as vaccine makers race to fight new strains.
Despite the increase, the overall numbers tracked by the city are still low right now, says Gayle Mendoza, a clinician in the city’s COVID Containment Division.
“While we are seeing an increase, we’re starting at a really low number right before that. Our baseline was incredibly low,” Mendoza said. “For example, just this past month, the rates for emergency department visits related to COVID are only at 1% of total visits. Thankfully, we haven’t seen an increase in deaths due to COVID, which is great.”
Preliminary data from the city’s Department of Public Health and local hospitals reveal that only one person was newly hospitalized for COVID-19 in Philadelphia last week, mirroring the number of new hospitalizations from exactly one year ago.
The city no longer keeps track of the number of people who test positive for COVID-19. Instead, the Department of Public Health monitors the monthly concentration of the virus in Philadelphia’s three wastewater treatment plants. Only the Northeast Water Treatment plant reported an increased concentration at the start of the month. The Southeast and Southwest plants reported declines.
Mendoza emphasizes that staying up-to-date with vaccinations remains the best defense against severe illness, long COVID and death from COVID-19. For most children and adults, this means receiving a new shot every September. The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, is preparing to end its program providing free COVID-19 vaccines to uninsured individuals next month.
“So there may have to be other ways that people need to access those vaccines if they’re looking to get it and it might not be covered under their current insurance plan,” says Mendoza.
It has been over a year since the CDC combined its social isolation guidelines for COVID-19 with those for the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the common cold.
“What it really is, is this point: If you’re sick, Just stay home.” said Mendoza. ”When you can leave home and return to your normal activities is after you meet two things, and those are: for at least 24 hours, your symptoms are getting better, and you’re fever-free without any fever reducing medicine.”
Mendoza said the intent behind the change was to simplify its guidance to make it easier to follow. The CDC also added hygiene and air quality recommendations.
While the federal agency no longer includes testing in its formal Respiratory Virus Guidelines, Philadelphia continues to provide free COVID-19 tests to anyone who wants them via five resource hub locations throughout the city.
“You can go to any of those locations to receive free COVID tests. You get at least two test kits per person. So, say you have a family of four — that means eight test kits for your family, which is great because we know that they can cost a good amount,” said Mendoza.
The hubs also offer face masks, HIV test kits and nicotine replacement therapies. As the colder months approach and the risk of respiratory illnesses increases, the city’s efforts to provide accessible testing and resources aim to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.