In the shade of a small tent set up in Prevention Point Philadelphia’s outdoor Love Lot, health care coordinator Kareem Mims tore open a rapid HIV test kit.

Next to him sat Philadelphia City Councilmember Mark Squilla, who volunteered to get tested Thursday afternoon in Kensington.

“First thing, we’re going to prick your finger. Are you scared of blood?” Mims asked, to which Squilla responded, “No.”

“Alright, can I see your hand? Give me the finger,” Mims joked.

Using a tiny lancet, Mims pricked Squilla’s finger and collected a couple drops of blood. He then added that to a liquid solution and poured the mixture into a small device. About 60 seconds later, the rapid HIV test showed a negative result.

Public health experts and providers on National HIV Testing Day said they want to increase awareness about the importance of testing for the virus, especially among people who have unprotected sex.